New warning about fake utility workers in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police have renewed their warning to be on the lookout for fake utility workers.

On their Facebook page, police alerted that there has been a report of another person posing as a utility worker, attempting to gain entry into a house in the Kaisertown area of the City. There is no indication from the post as to whether the person posing as a worker gained entry into anyone's home.

This follows an incident in December where a man posing as a worker got into a home on Normal Avenue and assaulted and robbed a woman.

Police say always ask for ID from a utility worker attempting to gain access to your house, especially during off hours.

