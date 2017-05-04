Attica Prison (Photo: WGRZ)

ATTICA, NY-- An Attica prison inmate accused of murder and conspiracy has had the charges against him dismissed.

Bruce Battle and two others were accused of killing another inmate in 2015.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's office says inmate witnesses recanted previous testimony and refused to answer questions regarding Battle's alleged involvement in the killing of Rodney Calloway.

“There were approximately 200 inmates in A Yard at the time of this homicide. Of those inmates in “A” Yard, only a few claimed to have seen the homicide. The overwhelming majority of inmates refused to cooperate from the beginning. This homicide occurred prior to video camera’s being installed in the Yards at Attica Correctional Facility. If video had been in Attica Yard at the time of the incident, we would not have had to rely solely on the testimony of inmate witnesses in the case against Mr. Battle. Although Mr. Calloway was a convicted felon serving time, he did not deserve the death sentence imposed upon him,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen.

Inmate Devon Gray pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to run consecutive to his current prison term.

A second inmate, Shawn Avery pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, also to run consecutive with his current prison term.

