Mortgage scam in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. - Police in Genesee County are warning the public about a mortgage scam.

In a release to the media, thr sheriff's office said their dispatch center received a call Friday from a citizen who said a silver minivan was parked across the street from her home.

As she was leaving her residence, the minivan pulled into her driveway and a white male, average height, thin build, wearing glasses and a baseball cap approached her and inquired if she was the homeowner and asked questions about her mortgage.

He told the resident that he was from Bank of America and had important information for her and that her home mortgage was in default. The male gave her a manila envelope with a phone number of 1-800-669-0102 on it and advised her to contact the number.

Police say Bank of America was contacted and is unfamiliar with this practice and will be looking into it on their end. Investigators say a search of the 800 phone number results in several reviews that this is a scam.

Anyone with questions about this should call 911.

