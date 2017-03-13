Mom pleads guilty to child endangerment

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

ATTICA, NY-- A mother of four pled guilty to one count of child endangerment Monday.

Lisa Strong, 34 of Attica, was arrested last month after her kids were found living in deplorable conditions.

She was originally charged with four counts of child endangerment, but was allowed to plead guilty to just one count. She was released, pending her sentencing in June.

The children were removed from her home and placed in foster care. There's no word on if the children will be returned to their mother.

