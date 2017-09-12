Mistrial for man accused of attacking Chautauqua Co. Deputy

The Sheriff's office says 21-year-old Justin Haffa is being held and faces numerous other charges. (Photo: Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office)

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y.-- A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case of a man accused of attacking a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy one year ago.

Judge David Foley made the ruling Tuesday, after Justin Haffa's attorney claimed DNA evidence was not shared with him, but the judge ruled against dropping the charges.

Haffa is charged with attempted murder for attacking the deputy during a traffic stop in Pomfret last year.

Haffa is due back in court a week from Friday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV