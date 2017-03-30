Meth lab bust in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - City of Tonawanda Police arrested a man after raiding a home on Broad Street and finding a meth lab.

They say 45-year-old Larry Braddle was taken into custody without incident and is now facing felony charges. Police had to call in an emergency response team to help deal with the chemicals in the apartment.

Braddle is expected to be arraigned in city court tomorrow.

