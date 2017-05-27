MAX stabbing suspect is a white supremacist with a history of violence

Jeremy Joseph Christian at a "Free Speech" March in Southeast Portland in April (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man facing charges for murder after police say he stabbed and killed two people and injured another on a MAX train has a history of run-ins with law enforcement and is a self-proclaimed white supremacist.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation in the second degree, and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Jeremy Joseph Christian (Photo: Portland police)

Witnesses said Christian stabbed three people who tried to calm him down after he was directing hate speech at two women on the train who are believed to be Muslim.

Christian recently gained local notoriety at an April “Free Speech” march in Southeast Portland. He was draped with the American flag and reportedly chanting “nigger” throughout the march.

Christian was rejected by conservatives, liberals and anarchists at the march after spewing hate speech and was escorted away from the march by police.

On his Facebook page, Christian shared a post with a video and photo of him performing a Nazi salute during the march. In a comment on his page Christian proclaimed, “I am White and a Nationalist for Vinland.”

His Facebook page is full of disturbing posts supporting white supremacy, attacking women, mocking transgender people, and shows a man obsessed with fascism.

In a post three days after the inauguration of Donald Trump, Christian posted:

“If Donald Trump is the Next Hitler then I am joining his SS to put an end to Monotheist Question. All Zionist Jews, All Christians who do not follow Christ's teaching of Love, Charity, and Forgiveness And All Jihadi Muslims are going to Madagascar or the Ovens/FEMA Camps!!! Does this make me a fascist!!! #MonotheistHolocaust FinalSolutionToTheMonotheistQuestion”

On that same day Christian, who shows support for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on his Facebook page, posted a death threat about Hillary Clinton.

“Death to Hillary Rodham Clinton and all her supporters!!! To be carried out by Bernie Supporters who didn't turn traitor and vote Hillary....”

In an April post, Christian called Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh a “TRUE PATRIOT!!!”

In addition to Christian’s hateful Facebook posts, he has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

In 2002, he pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping for reportedly handcuffing the owner of a North Portland market to a counter and stealing cash and cigarettes. The Oregonian reports he was shot in the face as police tried to bring him into custody.

In another incident in 2002, Christian was charged with use of a dangerous weapon and supplying contraband.

In 2010, he was charged with theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Saturday, Portland police said a review of Christian’s record “shows he is not flagged as a criminal gang member, nor does he have any known mental health history listed.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly have denounced Christian's actions and applauded the victims' bravery for standing up to Christian.

"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing, standing up for people they didn't know against hatred. Their actions were brave and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all. They are heroes," Wheeler said.

"We need to offer our heartfelt support to the women and others who were targeted. The courage of the people who stood up for them is a reminder that we as a city need to stand together to denounce the hate," Eudaly said.

