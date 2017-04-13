Maryvale Volleyball Coach Facing Sex Charge

Andrew Murtha

PHELPS, NY- A volleyball coach for the Maryvale Central School District in Cheektowaga is facing sex charges related to his alleged involvement with a 16-year old boy.

New York State Police say Andrew Murtha, 39, of Depew, was arrested Wednesday. He is also the coach of a boys travel team based in Lockport. Troopers say Murtha allegedly exchanged messages and pictures with the teen on a social media app and subsequently met with him for sexual conduct.

State Police say the alleged incident took place while Murtha was in Rochester for a travel volleyball tournament. Troopers from the Canandaigua barracks were called after the boy's parents discovered their son had snuck out to meet him.

Maryvale School Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo says Murtha is not a member of the district's faculty or staff; rather he is employed solely as a volleyball coach. Nonetheless, he adds they are cooperating fully with the State Police.

Murtha's been charged with Criminal Sex Act in the 3rd degree and Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor in the 1st degree, both felonies. His vehicle and cell phone were seized as part of the investigation.

Troopers continue to look into whether there might be other victims. Anyone with information can call either the Troop E Barracks at 585-398-4100 or Troop A at 585-344-6200.

He was arrested in Cheektowaga and taken to the Canandaigua barracks for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Phelps Court where bail was set at $2,000.

