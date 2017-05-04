Man violates order of protection for second time

WARSAW, NY--A Gainesville man did not let his arrest stop him from allegedly continuing to reach out to a woman, despite the fact that she had an order of protection against him.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says Ervin Delude, Sr. 45, was already in jail after being arrested on Tuesday for allegedly calling the woman over 60 times. Deputies say the same day, while behind bars, he had a different inmate at the jail call someone outside the jail to send text messages to that same woman on Delude's behalf.

Delude is charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies. He's being held at the Wyoming County Jail without bail and is due in court later this month.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV