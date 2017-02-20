Man stabbed in Lewiston

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

LEWISTON, NY-- Lewiston Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say they received a call for a report of a stabbing on Indian Hill Road just after 3:00 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in a driveway with multiple lacerations to his torso.

While ambulance crews were treating the victim, police say the suspect, Raymond Printup, emerged from the words and surrendered to police.

The victim, Evan Stafford, 27 was taken to St. Mary's Hospital before being transferred to ECMC. He is currently in critical condition.

Printup, 27, was arraigned in court and bail was set at $50,000 cash/ $100,000 bond.

