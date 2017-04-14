WGRZ
Man shot on Edison Ave. in Buffalo

WGRZ 6:23 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say a man was shot on the 100 block on Edison Avenue Friday afternoon. That near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. and appears to be a drive by incident.

The victim, who is 28-years-old, was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

