SALAMANCA, NY-- A southern tier man who hit and killed a pedestrian a year ago will spend 5 to 15 years behind bars.

Cyrus Sprice, 20, plead guilty in March to manslaughter in the death of Watson Cooper, 23, of Salamanca.

Police say Spruce was speeding when he hit Cooper in Route 17 last May, then left the scene.

