Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

WGRZ 1:09 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child. 

Erick Meir, 37, was sentenced in court Wednesday.  He was found guilty by a jury of predatory sexual assault and predatory sexual assault against a child. 

Investigators say Meir sodomized a three-year-old boy in January 2016.

The judge also issued an order a protection that limits any contact with the child for the next 100 years. 

