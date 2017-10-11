Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

Erick Meir (Photo: Erie County District Attorney's Office)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Erick Meir, 37, was sentenced in court Wednesday. He was found guilty by a jury of predatory sexual assault and predatory sexual assault against a child.

Investigators say Meir sodomized a three-year-old boy in January 2016.

The judge also issued an order a protection that limits any contact with the child for the next 100 years.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV