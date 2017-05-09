Man sentenced for impersonating cop

Corey M. Shepard (Provided Photo)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Cheektowaga man will spend six months in jail for pretending to be a cop.

Corey Shepard, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in court to six months in jail and five years probation for impersonating a police officer.

Shepard pleaded guilty in January to two counts of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

Investigators say Shepard called 911 last October to report an erratic driver and claimed to the dispatcher he was on his way home from working in Buffalo. Those statements were not true.

During a search of his home, police found police uniforms, a bullet-proof vest, fake police IDs and a parking ticket booklet from the Buffalo Police.

Shepard will also have to perform 200 hours of community service and is forbidden from possessing a gun, a weapon replica or any other law enforcement items.

