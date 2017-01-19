Man pleads guilty to strangling estranged girlfriend

Jail (Photo: Stock Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A man brought his murder trial to a halt when he pleaded guilty to beating and strangling his estranged girlfriend.



Twenty-five-year-old Raymond Smith, of Buffalo, faces 25 years to life in prison after entering the plea in Erie County Court on Wednesday.



Smith was on trial in the 2015 death of 21-year-old Shaquilla Coston, the mother of his son. Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty during a break to the highest count he faced.



Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

