Man pleads guilty to shooting restaurant owner

Troopers investigate a shooting outside Zoe Restaurant in September (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The man charged with robbing and shooting the owner of Zoe Restaurant in Clarence in the restaurant parking lot last September has pleaded guilty.

On the day his jury trial was supposed to start, Christopher Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted murder as well as other charges from a burglary in Buffalo last July.

Boyd is shot restaurant owner Alex Pozantidis, who was carrying the day's receipts when he was confronted by Boyd. Pozantidis was shot twice in the arm. Pozantidis' wife was also shot at while she came to her husband's aid, but was not hit.

New York State Police announced Tuesday that Boyd was a former Zoe employee. Police do not believe he targeted the owner because of any disagreement-- instead, they say he was purely motivated by the robbery.

He could get 25 years to life in prison when he's sentenced next month.

