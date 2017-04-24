Man pleads guilty in Lafayette Ave. fire

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that caused millions of dollars in damage to an apartment building.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Jonathan Jimenez, 29, plead guilty to attempted arson in the second degree.

Investigators say Jimenez broke into an apartment at 115 Lafayette Avenue on March 11 and set clothes on fire in two different closets.

photo by J.T. Messinger

The fire quickly spread forcing residents in 36 apartments to flee. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Damage to the building was extensive.

Jimenez could get a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

