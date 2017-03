Buffalo homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting. A 39 year-old-victim was found dead around 4am Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Pershing Avenue. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

A 39 year-old-victim was found dead around 4am Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Pershing Avenue.

No other information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police tipline at: 716-847-2255.

