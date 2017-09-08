Man facing charges in alleged credit card scam

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man accused of running a cell phone and credit card scam is facing charges after a lengthy investigation.

Bena S. Albaneh, 31 was arrested following a two-month investigation by the Town of Hamburg Police and the New York State Police. He's charged with scheme to defraud and grand larceny in a case that involves at least two victims who were lured into purchasing cellular phones and opening several retail store credit card accounts for Albaneh. Albaneh promised that he would take over the accounts.

He was arraigned in Town of Hamburg Court and is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center.

If you are aware of anyone who may have fallen victim to this scam, you are asked to contact Hamburg Police at 716-648-5118 Ext. 2647 or the NYSP Special Investigation Unit at 716-853-2283.

