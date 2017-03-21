Man charged with sexual abuse in nursing home

Thomas Moore (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A disabled sex-offender is accused of assaulting a resident at the nursing facility he was living in.

According to the Buffalo News, Thomas Moore, 62, spent 20 years in prison for sexually abusing women who were hospitalized or disabled. After he was released from prison, he was accepted to live at the Waterfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Buffalo.

There, he is accused of sexually abusing a resident in her bed, according to the report in the Buffalo News.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Buffalo Police to confirm the information, but were referred to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Moore is charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree and Sexual Abuse in 2nd degree. A spokesperson says no details on what Moore is accused of doing will be released due to a pending grand jury action.

“Thanks to the prompt response from Buffalo Police, this defendant is now being aggressively prosecuted by our office for felony sex offenses,” said John J. Flynn, Erie County District Attorney in the statement.

A spokesperson for the Waterfront Center sent us this statement:

“This incident is a police matter. Mr. Moore was admitted to the facility without the administrator being informed of his history. Waterfront Center was made aware of Mr. Moore’s prior sex offender status after the facility had already admitted him, when local police visited Waterfront to make the official notification. By that time it was after the fact and facilities in New York State are prohibited from discharging residents unless there is another facility available to receive them. When the incident in question occurred, facility administration immediately contacted the state DOH and the police, who took custody of the resident.”

Moore is in jail and will be back before Judge Keane at 9:30 on April 25th.

