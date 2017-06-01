Man Charged with Extorting WNY Doctor

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - An Amherst man faces federal charges after allegedly extorting and threatening a local doctor and his family.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of New York announced charges against Gary Drago, 56, of Amherst, Thursday afternoon.

(Warning: The criminal complaint contains strong language.)

According to the criminal complaint, the doctor's wife went to the FBI on May 15, 2017 and told them Drago had been extorting money from her husband and his medical practice for four years. She said Drago also made death threats against the couple.

The complaint states Drago initially asked for small amounts of money in the form of loans which he never paid back. The doctor also claims Drago forced him into a business relationship and forced him to withdraw and give him thousands of dollars.

On May 19, 2017, Drago allegedly went to the doctor's office on Wehrle Drive and walked out with the doctor with his hands on the doctor's neck.

Drago allegedly told patients and employees in the office that the doctor was "done for the day."

Drago then forced the doctor into his car, according to the complaint.

Once inside, it's alleged Drago threatened the doctor and hit him with a gun. According to the complaint, Drago told the doctor, "We are going for a ride, and this is going to be your only chance to live through this day."

The doctor told police Drago pointed a gun at his head several times during the car ride to Drago's apartment. The doctor said Drago pulled the trigger, but the gun only clicked and didn't fire.

Later that night, the wife called the FBI and told them the doctor called her and said he wasn't coming home for the night. A short time later, the doctor talked with a special agent but told him everything was fine and that his wife lied before he hung up abruptly.

The doctor later told police he did what Drago told him to do because he feared for his life. Drago eventually let the doctor go.

Drago was arrested the next day during a traffic stop. Lancaster Police also charged him with kidnapping. He also faces a number of charges from Amherst Police, including weapons possession and aggravated harassment.

