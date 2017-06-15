Police lights.

An Elma man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a breath test showed his blood-alcohol-content was four-times the legal limit, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Gary Golembiewski, 63, is charged with Felony Aggravated DWI, Felony DWI (a previous conviction) and two other vehicle and traffic violations after a citizen complaint called about a reckless driver.

Officials say Deputy Zamorek responded to the call and observed Golembiewski swerve onto the shoulder of the road and across the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

Zamorek stopped the vehicle and attempted to administer sobriety tests but the driver was unsteady and the deputy decided that it was unsafe to continue, according to the Sheriff's Office. A preliminary breath test revealed a BAC level of more than four-times the legal limit.

Golembiewski is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $500 bail.

