Man charged with DWAI after accident injures young girl

LEWISTON, N.Y. - A man from Lewiston is facing charges after backing his vehicle into a child.

New York State Police say 49-year-old James Printup let the young girl out in a driveway on Upper Mountain Road in Lewiston, put his car into reverse, and accidentally hit the girl in the head with the open door.

The young girl was flown by mercy flight to Women and Children's Hospital.

Printup is charged with Driving while ability impaired and a Leandra's Law violation.

