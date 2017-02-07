Man charged with child rape in Hanover

David Coia. Provided Photo

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. -- A 62-year-old man from Hanover Road in Silver Creek has been charged with having sexual intercourse with minor under the age of 15, Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies say.

David N. Coia is charged with second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree Criminal Sexual Act.

The charges stem from incidents that took place over a year, from October 2008 through Oct. 2009, in the Town of Hanover.

Coia was arraigned in the Chautauqua County Court. Bail was set at $250,000 cash and $500,000 property and revocation of his passport if bailed, officials say.

He was then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.

(© 2017 WGRZ)