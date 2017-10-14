Man charged in deadly Falls shooting

Photo of the shooting scene by Larry Kensinger/Contributor

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting outside a gas station in Niagara Falls Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a report of a man shot at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. When officers arrived, witnesses said that a man had been shot in the parking lot and was put into a car and driven off.

Police then received a call from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center that a person who was brought after being shot. Shortly after officers arrived at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Lerowne Harris of Niagara Falls.

Police have charged 21-year-old Denzel Lewis in connection with the fatal shooting. He faces second-gree murder and a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Shortly after police investigated the scene and recovered a semi-automatic pistol, Lewis walked into police headquarter accompanied by a relative.

An autopsy will be done on the victim Monday as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4553.

