Man arrested for assault with hammer, strangulation

File photo

OAKFIELD, NY — A Genesee County man is accused of assaulting a person with a hammer and then choking the victim.

Paul Robert Hoffman, 43, of Alabama, NY, has been charged with assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment after he struck a person with hammer and choked them to the point of unconsciousness, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Hoffman apparently called 911 to request medical attention for the unresponsive person. After a brief investigation, deputies charged Hoffman.

The victim was treated at the hospital and then released.

Hoffman was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

