Traffic moves along on the Peace Bridge in this view from the Canadian side of the border.

Buffalo - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted on drug-related charges.

Charles Morris, 44, was wanted in Easton, Pa. on charges of dangerous drugs/manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture.

Morris was arrested Saturday and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for processing and extradition.

