Man arrested after threatening police

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police have arrested a man after they say he made threats towards officers with a large knife.

According to police, the incident happened just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon near Chicago Street and Fulton Street. The man reportedly came outside of a home with a large knife and began threatening officers with deadly force. Buffalo Police SWAT was called to the scene.

During the incident, the man approached officers with the knife. He was then hit by a police vehicle. The man was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, and is in police custody.

Buffalo Police have opened an internal affairs case regarding the incident.