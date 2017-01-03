Man accused of injuring teens in DWI accident in court

BUFFALO, NY-- The man accused of driving drunk and injuring two teenagers on New Years Day appeared in Buffalo City Court Tuesday morning.

Police say Abdikadir Jaffar, of Utica, was driving near the intersection of Richmond, Connecticut and Bryant when he allegedly hit a car -- went off the road -- hit a pole and then plowed into the teens.

Both victims are local high school students.

Jaffar faces several charges, including DWI and vehicular assault. The judge increased his bail from $2,500 to $25,000.