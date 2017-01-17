WGRZ
Close

Man accused of attacking tourist back in court

Trial starts for man accused in Falls attack

WGRZ 11:51 AM. EST January 17, 2017

LOCKPORT, NY-- The man accused of attacking a tourist in Niagara Falls over a year ago, is back before a judge.

Robert MacLeod, 44, is on trial -- accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a female tourist from Japan in December of 2015.

Police say MacLeod was seen on surveillance cameras following the victim before the attack. 

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is in court and will have more details on Channel 2 New First at 5p.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories