Man accused of attacking tourist back in court

LOCKPORT, NY-- The man accused of attacking a tourist in Niagara Falls over a year ago, is back before a judge.

Robert MacLeod, 44, is on trial -- accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a female tourist from Japan in December of 2015.

Police say MacLeod was seen on surveillance cameras following the victim before the attack.

