Man accused of attacking tourist back in court

LOCKPORT, NY-- The man accused of attacking a tourist in Niagara Falls over a year ago, is back before a judge.
Robert MacLeod, 44, is on trial -- accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a female tourist from Japan in December of 2015.
Police say MacLeod was seen on surveillance cameras following the victim before the attack.
2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is in court and will have more details on Channel 2 New First at 5p.
