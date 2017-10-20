Maintenance man accused of sexual assault

Robert J. Bykowicz (Photo: Orchard Park Police)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- A maintenance man for an Orchard Park apartment complex is accused of sexually assaulting some of its residents.

Robert J. Bykowicz, 75, is charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and criminal sex act.

Orchard Park Police say they arrested Bykowicz October 11 after a complaint from the apartment manager that Bykowicz allegedly sexually assaulted several female residents in the same building over the summer.

Police say Bykowicz is only charged in two separate incidents at this time. He was arraigned and bail was set at $15,000.

Anyone with information concerning possible additional victims is asked to contact the Orchard Park Police Detective Bureau at 716-662-6475.

