BROCKPORT, NY — An Arizona woman is accused of fatally shooting a Lyndonville woman in a random act of violence in a Brockport parking lot last week, authorities announced Tuesday.

Holly Marie Colino, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in the shooting death of Megan Dix, 33, Friday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Brockport Police Department said Colino was taken into custody Monday night in Henrietta after deputies responded to an incident at Sticky Lips Pit BBQ on Jefferson Road.

Deputies were called to the scene about 5 p.m. after Colino allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a Sticky Lips employee in the business' parking lot. Colino was taken into custody a short time later in the hallway of the Holiday Inn next door to the restaurant.

Colino, who is from the Rochester area and lived in Brockport from 2011 to 2014, possessed two guns when she was taken into custody, authorities said. Those guns were legally purchased in Arizona.

An assistant manager at Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sweden, Dix, left the store at 1 p.m. Friday for a lunch break. According to Brockport police, Dix was fatally shot in the left side of her head Friday inside a parked pickup in a parking lot on South Avenue, just west of Owens Road.

Colino allegedly used a Diamondback .380 caliber pistol to shoot Dix.

Authorities called this a random act of violence, stating that Dix and Colino did not know each other before the shooting. Brockport Police Chief Dan Varrenti said Dix was just in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

Varrenti said Colino had just returned to the Rochester area three days before the shooting, but he didn't know why. He said Colino admitted to the slaying.

Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O'Flynn said it was a "random, heinous act." He added, "She gave no reason for why that situation occurred. She met the individual and within seconds of meeting her, she discharged the weapon."

Dix's body was found by her husband, Chris, who went looking for Megan when she did not return home Friday evening. They have a young son, C.J.

Colino was arraigned in Brockport Village Court Tuesday. Through her attorney, Joshua Stubbe of the Monroe County Public Defender's Office, she pleaded not guilty.

She was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail, and is scheduled to return to court at 5 p.m. Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles, who is prosecuting the case, said a "random" investigation into another case led to Colino's arrest. The case will be presented to a Monroe County grand jury, Duckles said.

Varrenti said his department had five interactions with Colino during her time in Brockport, but said none of the instances were criminal in nature. Varrenti said his department is in contact with other departments throughout the country to determine if Colino is responsible for any other crimes.

Dix's family and friends were in the courtroom for the arraignment. "What a heinous crime," said Don Duncanson, Dix's older brother. "It could've been anyone."

He added, "I definitely hope she gets the help she needs and does a long time in jail. ...Megan gave so much of her life (to others). For her to take away Megan, it doesn't make any sense."

Duncanson said it was important to sit in court and see the woman accused of killing his sister. "I just wanted to grab her and ask her why," he said. "I don't get it. I don't understand it."

Fighting back tears with his voice quivering a bit, Duncanson wanted the public to know how much Dix meant to her family and friends.

"She was the one who kept everybody together," Duncanson said. "...She was just a loving and caring person. She is going to be very, very missed."

