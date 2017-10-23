Lockport sentenced for hospital robbery

WGRZ
LOCKPORT, NY--  A Lockport man has avoided jail time for robbing the Eastern Niagara Hospital to steal drugs.

Adam Kibler, 24,  instead got a sentence of five-years probation Monday from Niagara County Judge Matthew Murphy, and he'll have to write a letter of apology to the hospital.

Kibler used two fake guns and a fake bomb in the robbery in May of last year that forced people nearby to shelter in place.

He's spent the last few months in drug rehab.

