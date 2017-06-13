Lockport man admits to killing NF man

WGRZ Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger

LOCKPORT, NY--- A Lockport man now admits to a deadly stabbing in Niagara Falls.

James Howard, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing Daniel Sparks to death in October.

Sparks' body was found almost two months later in a field. Police say he had been stabbed 27 times.

Howard will be sentenced for manslaughter in August. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

His co-defendant Carl Hosmer will be sentenced the next day for the same crime.

