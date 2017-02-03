- Genesee County Native Missing From Miami 53 minutes
- Flu cases on the rise in Erie County 3 hours
- Sheriff: inmate death ruled homicide 39 minutes
- Watch LIVE: Tonight's Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 1 hour
- New York graduation rate up slightly in 2016 2 hours
- Buffalo Man's Robbery Conviction Overturned 42 minutes
- PSE buys Cobblestone District building 44 minutes
- Mom says she was arrested for homeschooling 46 minutes
- Funeral for beloved former fire chief 2 hours
Crime
Teen sentenced for trying to shoot copTeen sentenced for trying to shoot cop A teenager will spend 19 years behind bars for trying to shoot a Buffalo Police officer.
- 2 hours ago
Business
Whole Foods closing stores, Amherst not affectedWhole Foods closing stores, Amherst not affected The closing plans do not include the store that is currently being built in Amherst. Michael Sinatra, a spokesperson for Whole Foods says the Amherst store is still opening as planned. The opening is expected to be sometime this summer.
- 5 hours ago
Outdoors
Free fishing weekend set for Feb. 18, 19Free fishing weekend set for Feb. 18, 19 New Yorkers and visitors can try their hand at ice fishing for free next weekend.
- 4 hours ago
Ways-2-Save
CES Car smart chargers drop to $10 todayCES Car smart chargers drop to $10 today Prevent over-charging and protect your tech.
- 13 hours ago
Local
Ugly snowblower contest benefits local vetUgly snowblower contest benefits local vet BUFFALO, N.Y. - Dennis McCarthy saw an ugly snowblower contest on-line and decided to submit a picture of his old snowblower. It turned out to be the ugliest and now he has a brand new Toro snowblower.
- 1 hour ago
Sabres
Sabres allow the most shots per gameSabres allow the most shots per game The Sabres rank last in the NHL allowing 34 shots on goal per game.
- 46 minutes ago
Crime
LIVE: Greensboro Police Officer ShotLIVE: Greensboro Police Officer Shot Greensboro police officer shot
- 1 hour ago
Health
22 pounds of illegal animal parts found in luggage at DFW Airport22 pounds of illegal animal parts found in luggage at DFW Airport DFW AIRPORT -- Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 22 pounds of illegal animal meat at DFW Airport earlier this month.
- 2 hours ago
Sports
Tiger Withdraws From 2 TournamentsTiger Withdraws From 2 Tournaments Tiger Woods withdraws from his next two tournaments because of back spasms.
- 3 hours ago
Investigations
Who killed Patrick?Who killed Patrick? He was murdered just two weeks shy of his 19th birthday. A botched investigation, a broken family and six years of heartache, one question remains: Who killed Patrick Carver?
- 4 hours ago
Local
WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captures Wyoming troopers' close callWATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captures Wyoming troopers' close call Wind advisories in Wyoming are no joke.
- 3 hours ago
News
FBI launches app for wanted fugitives, missing personsFBI launches app for wanted fugitives, missing persons
- 6 hours ago
Money
How federal policy could bust NY's financesHow federal policy could bust NY's finances About one third of the state budget is reliant on aid from Washington and changes in federal policy could threaten "much of that funding," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned Friday.
- 6 hours ago
Politics
Governor Cuomo opposes recreational potGovernor Cuomo opposes recreational pot Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out in opposition of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling it a "gateway drug".
- 7 hours ago
News
1 arrested after scuffles between protesters, police break out at DeVos school visit1 arrested after scuffles between protesters, police break out at DeVos school visit At least one person was arrested after some protesters scuffled with police outside the DC public school where Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary Friday.
- 5 hours ago
