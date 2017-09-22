Lawsuit filed in officer-involved shooting

(PHOTO: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The mother of a man fatally shot by a Buffalo police officer in May is suing the City of Buffalo for what her legal complaint describes as "unlawful conduct" that led to her son's death.

The civil suit, filed Tuesday Sept. 19, seeks compensation from the City of Buffalo for "committing acts under the coIor of law amounting to police brutality and misconduct."

Attorney Nelson Torre, representing Margarita Rossy, wrote of that May 7th evening that Buffalo police officers Justin Tedesco and Joseph Acquino "dragged him across the lawn, and through a large hedge of shrubs onto the sidewalk, Where the defendants acting together then beat, and pistoI whipped decedent JOSE HERNANDEZ-ROSSY, and forced him to the ground."

Also named in the lawsuit are Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda and American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance company.

