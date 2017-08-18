WGRZ
Close

Jury finds man guilty of sexual assault against child

WGRZ 4:27 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man faces 25 years to life behind bars when he is sentenced in October after a jury convicted him on Friday of predatory sexual assault against a child. 

Erik Meir, 36, was found guilty of orally sodomizing a three-year-old last year in January, according to the District Attorneys' Office. 

The trail lasted a week and the jury made the decision after speaking together for less than an hour. 

 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories