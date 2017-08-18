Jury finds man guilty of sexual assault against child

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man faces 25 years to life behind bars when he is sentenced in October after a jury convicted him on Friday of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Erik Meir, 36, was found guilty of orally sodomizing a three-year-old last year in January, according to the District Attorneys' Office.

The trail lasted a week and the jury made the decision after speaking together for less than an hour.

