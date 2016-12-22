Jurado in court

LOCKPORT, NY-- The man who admitted setting fire to a volunteer firefighter's home in North Tonawanda will go before a judge today.
Matthew Jurado admitted to police he set fire to the home of Kenneth Walker, the city's only African-American firefighter, days after walker received a racist letter in his mailbox.
The FBI is still investigating who sent the letter.
2 On You Side has a crew at court and will have more information as it becomes available.
