Judge finds Buffalo woman guilty in fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A Buffalo woman accused of killing her boyfriend could spend more than a decade behind bars.

A judge found 43-year-old Veronica Reynolds guilty of manslaughter and assault Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Reynolds stabbed 59-year-old Brian Smith to death in his Mohr Street apartment last July.

Reynolds faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced in November.

