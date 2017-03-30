Jamestown Police release video of arson suspect

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Jamestown Police have released surveillance video in connection with an arson investigation that started over the weekend.
Police say the man seen walking down the street in the clip could be one of a group of people who set five fires overnight, Friday into Saturday.
Anyone who knows anything about the fires should call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-8477.
