Jamestown PD: Arson suspect in custody

JAMESTOWN, NY-- Jamestown Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with recent arsons in their city.

Investigators will provide more details at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Firefighters in Jamestown have been called to several suspicious fires over the past month, including five in one night. Most of those fires were in vacant structures.

Last week, Jamestown Police released surveillance video of a person of interest leaving the area just prior to a house fire. Crimestoppers offered a reward up to $1,000 for information related to the fires.

2 On Your Side will have more details following the press conference.

