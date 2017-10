John Bish (Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Jamestown man is accused of trying to steal laptops from a Buffalo school.

John Bish, 51, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, assault and harassment.

Buffalo Police say Bish tried to steal the laptops from a Buffalo Public school on Elk Street. They say he hit a principal who tried to stop him.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV