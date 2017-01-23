Increase in car break-ins in Holland

(Photo: welcomia/Thinkstock, welcomia)

HOLLAND, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles following an increase in car break-ins over the weekend.

Officials say the break-ins occurred along South Protection Road.

Victims reported missing tools, jewelry, cash, electronic devices and other items. Some of the vehicles were unlocked, and at least one reported theft involved entering a garage to access a vehicle.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903.

