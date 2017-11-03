'Horseplay' in school parking lot injures 3

Photo: City of Tonawanda Police

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — Three people were hurt after police say "horseplay" caused a 16-year-old to crash his vehicle into a light pole in the Tonawanda High School parking lot Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:12 p.m.

City of Tonawanda Police say that the 16-year-old driver was trying to “cut off” another vehicle, when the teen's 2004 Chevrolet crashed into the pole.

The driver was not injured. Three others were injured, two of which were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The driver was ticketed for reckless driving and having an underage person in his vehicle while driving with a junior license.

