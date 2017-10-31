Holly Colino not competent to stand trial

(Photo: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/ Democrat & Chronicle)

Murder suspect Holly Colino has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Colino, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Orleans County resident Megan Dix on Aug. 25 as Dix, during a break from work, sat peacefully in her pickup truck in a Brockport parking lot.

Colino was later captured and arrested on the murder charge, and a portrait emerged of a troubled woman who had posted a series of bizarre YouTube videos in which she appeared to think women were trying to steal her identity.

Holly Colino asks a question of the judge after she was found incompetent to aid in her defense pic.twitter.com/JFWmVbdJVW — Tina MacIntyre-Yee (@tyee23) October 31, 2017

Colino is accused of second-degree murder; criminal possession of weapons; the threatening with a gun of a woman in Henrietta; and a two-hour escape from Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies before she was apprehended again. The alleged escape happened after Colino was arrested on suspicion of the other crimes.

Police allege that Colino confessed to the killing and that the troubled young woman, who is originally from the Rochester area but had been living in Arizona for several years, had been struggling with mental illness.

Because she was deemed incompetent, Colino is be treated at an institution and would, if later found competent, be tried then.

