Hartland man arrested on child sex charges

WGRZ 12:21 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

TOWN OF HARTLAND, NY — A Niagara County man has been arrested on multiple child sex charges.

Michael A. Anstey, 53, has been charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Anstey was arraigned in Hartland Town Court. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 12.

