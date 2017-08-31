TOWN OF HARTLAND, NY — A Niagara County man has been arrested on multiple child sex charges.
Michael A. Anstey, 53, has been charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Anstey was arraigned in Hartland Town Court. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 12.
