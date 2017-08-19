Survilences video of the Old Navy thefts. Photo: Hamburg Police. (Photo: Deluca, David)

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing merchandise from the Old Navy store in the McKinley Mall.

In surveillance video, the suspects appear to fill multiple bags with clothes — and then come back for more.

If anyone has information on the identity of these individuals, you're asked to contact Sgt. Timothy Crawford at 648-5118 ext. 2622 or Hamburg Police's confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.

