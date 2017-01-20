Guilty verdict in Falls tourist sex abuse trial

Gavel stock image. (Photo: Stock photo)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - A man on trial for robbing and sexually assaulting a Japanese tourist in Niagara Falls, N.Y. has been found guilty on all counts.

It took jurors in Niagara County Court a day to convict Robert MacLeod on two counts of robbery charges and one count each of assault and sexual abuse.

MacLeod's accuser, Koyuki Nakahara, testified that on Christmas night 2015, she went for a walk alone to go across the Rainbow Bridge – wanting to see the falls from the Canadian side. She told the jury a man approached her just outside Niagara Falls State Park, who then assisted her with directions.

She identified that man as Macleod, and says he lured her away from the bridge to the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video to the jury, they say shows her being attacked and punched to the ground.

“I began to scream,” Nakahara said, "I tried to protect my head and protect my purse.”

After she says he walked away, she testified:

“He came back to me and he said ‘shut up you give me what I want and I let you go.’” She testified Macleod dragged her to a dark place, ordered her to kneel on the ground.

“He was behind me,” she testified, “he kneeled down dragged her (my) toe to between his legs.”

“Then he began to up my skirt with his hands, he touched my hip and said, 'nice.' And asked 'are you wearing underwear?'"

Macleod’s accuser added his focus eventually turned to money and that he walked away with her purse, cash, and passport.

