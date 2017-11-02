Grand Island man charged with enticing minor

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Grand Island man is accused of trying to lure a teenage girl over Facebook to have sex with him.

Anthony Weber, 35, was arrested and charged with enticement of a minor.

According to investigators with the U.S. Attorney's office, a 15-year-old girl answered an ad back in April looking for workers for a week-long clean up project. While the two spoke over Facebook, he allegedly asked if she could work over the summer and she told him she was still in high school.

In other conversations, the feds say Weber offered the victim alcohol and drugs and told the girl that he (Weber) wanted to "try u or 1 of ur friends."

In September, City of Tonawanda Police contacted the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, who searched the girl's phone. Investigators assumed the girl's identity and began communicating with Weber.

On October 11, the two agreed to meet at the 7-Eleven on Hinds Street in Tonawanda. Officials say Weber arrived at the location with his minor son in the back seat of the car and approached an individual he believed to be the victim. He was taken into custody.

He was arraigned in court and released on bond.

