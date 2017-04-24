Grand Island investigates school threat

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

GRAND ISLAND, NY-- The Grand Island School district contacted parents Monday morning after a student allegedly posted a threat on social media.

School officials say a Grand Island middle school student used Snapchat to post a threat to harm the school. School officials immediately notified police and an investigation was started.

School Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham, John Fitzpatrick, middle school principal and police went to the student's home to investigate further.

The school was checked and deemed safe by officials. The incident is now being handled by law enforcement.

Administrators remind parents that if their children see threatening social media postings, they should share that information with parents, a counselor and/or teacher.

